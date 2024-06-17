Crawford (3-6) allowed three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out nine over six innings to earn the win Sunday over the Yankees.

Crawford had given up at least four runs in five of his last six starts, but he was able to turn in a strong performance Sunday. He allowed solo home runs to Aaron Judge and Jose Trevino, but Crawford's nine strikeouts were a season high, and he snapped a four-start losing streak. The right-hander is at a 3.54 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 88:26 K:BB through 86.1 innings over 15 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start on the road in Cincinnati.