Crawford (2-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing six hits over five scoreless innings against the Twins. He struck out five.

Crawford made his sixth start of the season Tuesday -- his third straight after a lengthy stint in the bullpen -- and managed to blank the Twins over five frames. After being limited to 58 pitches after re-entering the rotation, Crawford has managed to throw 80 and 77 pitches in his last two starts. However, Tuesday was his first time pitching into the fifth inning since April 17. Though Crawford owns an overall 3.74 ERA in 13 appearances, he's managed a 5.63 ERA with a 28:5 K:BB in 24 innings as a starter.