Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Bat coming around
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayer went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 5-0 win over Toronto.
Mayer's bat has come around over the last week. His batting average stood at .173 through the first 18 games played, but he's up to .243 with an 8-for-18 stretch that includes three doubles and four RBI over the last seven contests. All of his starts have come against right-handers, but interim manager Chad Tracy said Monday that he's open to giving Mayer opportunities against left-handers, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
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