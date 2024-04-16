Mayer has hit safely in the first seven games for Double-A Portland. He's slashing .357/.387/.500 with one home run, five RBI, two steals and seven runs scored.

Mayer is healthy after a 2023 season ended early due to a shoulder injury that he said he was feeling long before he was shut down in August. It's reasonably expected that the highly regarded prospect will make his MLB debut in 2025, but this season may not be out of the question. Given the season-ending injury to Trevor Story (shoulder), it's not hard to envision Mayer getting the call later in 2024.