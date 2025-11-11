Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said Monday that Mayer's recovery from right wrist surgery had progressed to the point that he could have been available had the team made a deep postseason run, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

That suggests Mayer -- who underwent a right wrist arthroscopy in August -- should be fully recovered well ahead of spring training. As things currently stand, Mayer could open the 2026 season as the starter at either second or third base, though much will depend on what additions the Red Sox make to their roster.