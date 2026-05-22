Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Will start seeing time at shortstop

Interim manager Chad Tracy said Friday that Mayer will start at shortstop Sunday against the Twins and will see extended playing time at the position while Trevor Story (abdomen) recovers from sports hernia surgery, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Story is expected to be sidelined 6-to-10 weeks following surgery Thursday, and the Red Sox have been using multiple players at shortstop this week. Nick Sogard is starting there Friday, and Andruw Monasterio and Isiah Kiner-Falefa have both seen action at the position. With Mayer kicking over from second base, those same players will likely fight for playing time at second. Mayer hasn't played shortstop at the major-league level since his first two career games last May.