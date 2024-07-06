Yoshida went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-3 extra-inning win over the Yankees.

With the Red Sox down 3-1 in the ninth inning, Yoshida crushed a Clay Holmes sinker deep to right field, tying the game and setting the stage for further heroics from Ceddanne Rafaela in the 10th. It was Yoshida's third homer of the season and first since April 20, snapping a 21-game drought that included a six-week absence due to a thumb injury. The 30-year-old may be feeling 100 percent again, however -- over his last nine games, he's batting .364 (12-for-33) with two doubles in addition to Friday's long ball.