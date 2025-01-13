Red Sox manager Alex Cora said last week during the team's Fenway Fest fan event that Yoshida (shoulder) being able to play the outfield in 2025 "would be great for the roster," Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Yoshida was a full-time designated hitter in 2024, playing the outfield for just one inning in an emergency situation. The Red Sox had indicated previously that Yoshida's lack of time in the field was simply due to the club having better defensive options. However, Cora is now saying it was mainly because of Yoshida being compromised physically by a labral tear in his right shoulder, which he eventually had surgery on in early October. The hope is that Yoshida will be ready for Opening Day and it sounds like he could see a little outfield duty in 2025 for the Red Sox. That's if he's still with the team, of course, as his name has been bandied about in trade rumors.