Yoshida went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Athletics.

Yoshida, who entered the game with a .618 OPS through 44 games, batted cleanup and delivered a run-scoring single in the first inning. He later hustled out an infield single with the bases loaded to plate a run in the fifth. His season numbers are underwhelming, but Yoshida is making a modest impact in September. He's gone 10-for-32 (.313) with two doubles and six RBI over 10 games this month.