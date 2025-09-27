Yoshida went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 4-3 win over the Tigers.

The Red Sox did little with Detroit starter Casey Mize for six innings until Yoshida opened the seventh with a single. Two batters later and after 80 pitches, Mize was removed, and the Red Sox took advantage of the bullpen. Yoshida scored in the seventh, and Boston scored runs in the following two innings to complete the comeback. The multi-hit effort extended Yoshida's hit streak to seven games, during which he's gone 13-for-30 (.433) with four extra-base hits and five RBI.