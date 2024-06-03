Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday that he's hopeful Yoshida (thumb) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment later this week, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Cora's comments came one day after Yoshida took live batting practice on the field and reported no issues with his strained left thumb, which has kept him out of action since April 28. Though the skipper didn't offer up a firm timeline for when Yoshida might be activated from the 10-day injured list, the 30-year-old may only need a handful of games in the minors this weekend before he's deemed ready to rejoin the Red Sox. Once activated, Yoshida should settle in as Boston's primary designated hitter, though he's likely to sit frequently against left-handed pitching.