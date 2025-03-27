Yoshida (shoulder), who was placed on the injured list earlier Thursday, will head to Boston to receive further consultation for a back injury, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.

The severity of Yoshida's back injury remains unknown, but the team should provide an update once he's checked out back in Boston. Yoshida is already working his way back from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, which limited him strictly to designated-hitter duties in spring training. Provided his back issue proves to be minor, Yoshida should soon be able to head out on a rehab assignment, where he'll likely pick up at-bats both as a DH and corner outfielder.