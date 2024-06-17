Yoshida (hand) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

Yoshida was lifted from Sunday's 9-3 win over the Yankees in the seventh inning after being hit on the hand by a pitch, but his removal might have been precautionary more than anything. According to Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald, the lefty-hitting Yoshida's absence from the lineup Monday is a pre-planned decision, as the Blue Jays are bringing a lefty (Yusei Kikuchi) to the hill, and the Red Sox wanted to give outfielder Tyler O'Neill a day off from playing defense and instead use him as a designated hitter. Assuming his hand isn't bothering him, Yoshida should re-enter the lineup Tuesday, when the Red Sox are scheduled to face right-hander Chris Bassitt.