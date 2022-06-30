Strahm (3-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk with three strikeouts in two innings, picking up the extra-inning win Wednesday over the Blue Jays.

Strahm kept the game tied at 3-3 in the ninth inning. The Red Sox pulled ahead by three in the top of the 10th, but Strahm nearly gave it all back in the bottom half of the frame, narrowly preserving a one-run lead at the end to earn his third win. This was just the third time all year Strahm's allowed multiple runs in an appearance. He's at a 3.80 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB across 23.2 innings while adding three saves, nine holds and two blown saves. He'll likely continue to be a part of a volatile closer committee, though Tanner Houck (personal) will likely be the preferred closer when the Red Sox return stateside for a three-game series versus the Cubs that begins Friday.