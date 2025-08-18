Lowe signed a one-year contract with the Red Sox on Monday but won't be included in the lineup for the team's series opener versus the Orioles.

The switch-hitting Abraham Toro will draw the start at first base while the Red Sox face off against lefty Trevor Rogers in the series opener, but the left-handed-hitting Lowe is likely to occupy the strong side of a platoon at the position with Toro or the right-handed-hitting Romy Gonzalez. Lowe was in the midst of a disappointing season with Washington before he was released over the weekend, but he had performed at a slightly above league-average level against right-handed pitching, slashing .235/.312/.412 with a 104 wRC+ over 337 plate appearances.