Red Sox's Nathaniel Lowe: Goes on paternity leave
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox placed Lowe (personal) on the paternity list Thursday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
While he welcomes a new child, Lowe will be away from the Red Sox for between one and three days, so he should be back with the team no later than Sunday's game against the Pirates. Lowe had been occupying the strong side of a platoon at first base, but Romy Gonzalez could be in store for more opportunities against right-handed pitching in the short term while Lowe is away.
