The Red Sox will place Lowe on the paternity list Thursday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Lowe will be permitted to miss up to three games while he spends time with his growing family. Rob Refsnyder (oblique) is expected to be activated off the injured list in a corresponding move to take Lowe's place on the 26-man roster. Meanwhile, Romy Gonzalez will likely benefit from a few extra starts at first base.