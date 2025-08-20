Lowe started at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to Baltimore.

Lowe endeared himself to the Fenway Faithful by launching a game-tying, two-run home in the bottom of the ninth inning to set up extra innings. The heroism, however, was short-lived, as the Red Sox subsequently failed to produce a run on bases-loaded situations later in the ninth, and then again in the 10th. It total, the Red Sox were 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Lowe's served as a pinch hitter and DH since being added to the roster Monday. Eventually, he's expected to become the primary first baseman against right-handers.