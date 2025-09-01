Red Sox's Nathaniel Lowe: Logs two hits in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lowe went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.
Lowe returned to the team after being on a paternity leave and had two hits, his third multi-hit game in 10 games since joining the Red Sox. He'll resume his role as the strong side of a platoon at first base along with Romy Gonzalez.
