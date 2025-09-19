Red Sox's Nathaniel Lowe: Slumping in September
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lowe went 1-for-3 in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Atheltics.
Lowe has hit the skids after a productive start with the Red Sox. He sported a .974 OPS with two home runs and eight RBI over his first 12 games in a Boston uniform, but Lowe has languished since then with a .576 OPS and just two RBI in the subsequent 13 contests.
