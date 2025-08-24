Red Sox's Nathaniel Lowe: Taking seat against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lowe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
Lowe has gotten off to an excellent start to his time with the Red Sox by batting 5-for-14 with a home run, two doubles, two walks, five RBI and three runs through his first four games, but the Red Sox aren't yet ready to expose the left-handed-hitting first baseman to lefty pitching. For the second straight matchup with a lefty starter (Carlos Rodon), Lowe will cede first base to the right-handed-hitting Romy Gonzalez.