Lowe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Lowe has gotten off to an excellent start to his time with the Red Sox by batting 5-for-14 with a home run, two doubles, two walks, five RBI and three runs through his first four games, but the Red Sox aren't yet ready to expose the left-handed-hitting first baseman to lefty pitching. For the second straight matchup with a lefty starter (Carlos Rodon), Lowe will cede first base to the right-handed-hitting Romy Gonzalez.