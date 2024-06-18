Pivetta (4-4) allowed three runs on nine hits and a walk over seven innings Monday, striking out four and earning a win over Toronto.

Pivetta gave up one run through five frames before allowing solo homers to Justin Turner and Davis Schneider in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively. Pivetta is 2-0 with a 3.50 ERA in three starts this month after posting a disappointing 5.55 ERA in May. For the season, he owns a 3.88 ERA alongside a 59:14 K:BB through 10 starts. Pivetta's next start is projected to be in Cincinnati.