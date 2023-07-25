Boston optioned Robertson to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Chad Jennings of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old right-hander was acquired from the Dodgers on Tuesday evening -- along with Justin Hagenman -- in exchange for Enrique Hernandez. Robertson should get an opportunity in the Red Sox bullpen at some point down the stretch.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nick Robertson: Acquired in Hernandez trade•
-
Dodgers' Nick Robertson: Dispatched to minors•
-
Dodgers' Nick Robertson: Back in majors•
-
Dodgers' Nick Robertson: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Nick Robertson: Impresses in big-league debut•
-
Dodgers' Nick Robertson: Called up from Triple-A•