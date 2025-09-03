The Red Sox will recall Sogard from Triple-A Worcester if Roman Anthony (oblique) requires a stint on the 10-day injured list, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox are awaiting MRI results on Anthony's left oblique, but they have Sogard on standby in case a roster move is required. Kristian Campbell could also be in consideration for a promotion if Anthony faces an extended absence, but Sogard will be the team's initial choice to replace the star rookie.