Sogard is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Sogard had started at right field or second base in four of the Red Sox's last five games, but he'll hit the bench Sunday while Rob Refsnyder and Romy Gonzalez occupy those respective positions. Since being called up from Triple-A Worcester on Sept. 3, Sogard has gone 7-for-21 with two doubles, two runs, one stolen base and four RBI in six games. He could continue to see fairly steady at-bats until the Red Sox get Wilyer Abreu (calf) back from the injured list.