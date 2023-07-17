Devers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a double in Sunday's 11-5 win over the Cubs.

Devers is 6-for-13 with three homers and two doubles in three games since the All-Star break, though that may be a product of facing Cubs pitching. The third baseman has five multi-hit efforts in 11 games in July, batting .395 (17-for-43) in that span. He's up to a .261/.330/.523 slash line with 23 homers, 73 RBI, 53 runs scored, two stolen bases and 22 doubles through 90 contests. He's added 22 points to his batting average since June 23, and that has led to overall improvements in his season-long production.