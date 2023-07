Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Devers (calf) worked out prior to Tuesday's game, but he may not start Wednesday's series finale in Oakland, MLB.com reports.

With an off day coming Thursday, the Red Sox could make sure Devers is 100 percent when the team opens a homestand against the Mets on Friday. That the report indicates Devers may not start Wednesday suggests he could be available as a pinch hitter. Justin Turner has been filling in for Devers at third base.