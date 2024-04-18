Manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Devers is out of the lineup for the Red Sox's series finale versus the Guardians while he receives an MRI on his left knee, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Devers was removed from Tuesday's 10-7 loss to Cleveland due to left knee discomfort, but he felt well enough to serve as the Red Sox's designated hitter in Wednesday's 2-0 win. Though he played the entire game, Devers went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and didn't bounce back from the knee issue as strongly as he had hoped. Cora suggested that Devers' injury was more precautionary than anything just to ensure nothing is structurally wrong with the third baseman's knee, but his availability for Friday's series opener in Pittsburgh would appear to be in jeopardy nonetheless.
