Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Dodgers that X-rays on Devers' right wrist returned negative, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Devers was held out of the lineup Sunday after he was hit in the wrist by a pitch late in Saturday's 8-5 win, but he was sent in for X-rays for what appears to be mostly precautionary purposes. As anticipated, the X-rays revealed no structural damage to Devers' wrist, and Cora is hopeful that the star third baseman will return to the lineup for Monday's series opener versus the Astros.