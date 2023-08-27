Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Dodgers that X-rays on Devers' right wrist returned negative, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Devers was held out of the lineup Sunday after he was hit in the wrist by a pitch late in Saturday's 8-5 win, but he was sent in for X-rays for what appears to be mostly precautionary purposes. As anticipated, the X-rays revealed no structural damage to Devers' wrist, and Cora is hopeful that the star third baseman will return to the lineup for Monday's series opener versus the Astros.

