Anthony (oblique) is walking on a treadmill and riding an exercise bike, MLB.com reports. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday the rookie is feeling less sore.

There hasn't been much news about Anthony since he landed on the injured list Sept. 3, so this update provides some hope he can return before the end of the regular season. If not by end of the regular season, he could rejoin the Red Sox if they qualify for the playoffs. That's a big "if" at this point. Boston is 5-8 since Anthony was added to the IL, and the team is just 1.5 games ahead of Cleveland for the final wild-card spot after losing two of three to Athletics at Fenway Park.