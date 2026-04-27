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Anthony batted third and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 5-3 win over Baltimore.

Anthony returned to action after missing four games due to a sore back. After serving as Boston's primary leadoff hitter to open the season, he was dropped to third in order in the first game under the leadership of interim manager Chad Tracy. Jarren Duran worked out of the leadoff spot for the Red Sox.

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