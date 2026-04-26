Anthony (back) is starting at DH and batting third Sunday against Baltimore, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Anthony missed Boston's past four games due to a sore back but is evidently feeling well enough to return to the lineup Sunday. The 21-year-old had exclusively batted leadoff for Boston this season, but he's slotting into the third spot in the order in his return to action. The Red Sox shook up their coaching staff Saturday evening, though it remains to be seen if that will result in a prolonged shift in the batting order.