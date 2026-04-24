Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Absence continuing Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anthony (back) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
The 21-year-old outfielder will sit for a third straight game Friday due to upper-back tightness, which first surfaced on a swing during Tuesday's loss to the Yankees. There's been no indication that a trip to the injured list is being considered for Anthony at this point, but that possibility becomes more likely with each game missed.
More News
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Hopeful to play Friday•
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Will remain out of lineup Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Day-to-day with sore back•
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Taking seat against lefty•
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Out of Boston's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Early throwing issues•