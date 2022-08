Pham went 3-for-4 with one double and two runs scored in Sunday's 3-0 victory over the Yankees.

With three more hits Sunday night, Pham has extended his hitting streak to seven games. He is now hitting .333 in that stretch and has raised his slash to .242/.317/.394. Additionally, hitting in front of Rafael Devers has given Pham plenty of run-scoring opportunities as demonstrated by Devers knocking him in twice on Sunday.