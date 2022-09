Casas went 1-for-4 with one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Thursday's loss to the Yankees.

Casas led off the seventh inning with a homer off righty reliever Clarke Schmidt to get the Red Sox on the board and cut the deficit to two. The 22-year-old rookie has had a particularly difficult time recently as he was 0-for-14 during his last six games prior to this contest. The first baseman now has three extra-base hits in the majors, all of which are home runs.