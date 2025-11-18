The Red Sox selected Uberstine's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Uberstine spent most of his time at Worcester in 2025, where he finished the season with a 3.56 ERA and 1.33 WHIP alongside a 102:37 K:BB over 91 innings. His addition to Boston's 40-man roster will guarantee his presence in the organization following the Rule 5 Draft in December, though the 26-year-old righty may require a few more reps in the minors before the Sox give him a chance to make his MLB debut.