The Red Sox placed Grissom (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

The transaction is retroactive to Monday, but Grissom won't be ready to come off the IL once his 10 days are up since he still needs more time to build back up after missing extended time in spring training due to the right hamstring strain as well as a groin injury. According to MLB.com, manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Grissom is about 7-to-10 days away from seeing game action in any form, so the infielder could be ready to head out on a rehab assignment in the minors at some point next week.