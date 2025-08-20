Buehler didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Baltimore, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks across four innings. He struck out four.

Buehler has struggled to locate pitches this season, and those issues have been exaggerated recently. He has more walks than strikeouts across his last five starts, and he's posted a 4.32 ERA along with a 15:18 K:BB across 25 innings during that stretch. Buehler hasn't struck out more than four batters in 11 consecutive outings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Orioles early next week.