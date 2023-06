Abreu was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, retroactive to June 2, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

It's not believed to be a serious injury, but Abreu will still miss at least a week of action. The 23-year-old has looked comfortable in his first taste of the Triple-A level this season and has an .846 OPS with eight home runs and a 28:40 BB:K in 40 games.