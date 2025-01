The Reds signed Abreu to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Abreu, 29, spent this past season in Japan with the Saitama Seibu Lions, holding a 2.39 ERA and 33:20 K:BB over 49 innings. The right-handed reliever has collected a 4.58 ERA and 136:78 K:BB over 135.2 frames covering parts of four big-league seasons. He's likely headed to the Triple-A Louisville bullpen to begin the 2025 season.