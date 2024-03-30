Diaz (0-1) was charged with the blown save and the loss Saturday against the Nationals. He allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one batter in one-third of an inning.

Diaz had some calls go against him and the game-tying run came across on a hit-by-pitch that just grazed Keibert Ruiz's uniform. Still, it was a rather uninspiring performance as Diaz's stuff looked flat and his command was off. Diaz ran out of steam last year, but he should still have a decent leash in the closer role. Emilio Pagan, Lucas Sims and Brent Suter represent the top options behind Diaz should he fail to get on track.