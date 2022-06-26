Diaz (biceps) could be ready to return from the 15-day injured list Friday when first eligible to be activated, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Diaz was scheduled to throw off a mound Sunday in San Francisco for the first time since landing on the IL on June 19. Assuming Diaz comes out of the side session feeling no worse for the wear, he'll throw again Wednesday in what could be his final test before he returns from the IL. Though Diaz was part of the Reds' muddled closing mix prior to landing on the shelf, he could have to settle for a setup role upon his return after manager David Bell suggested Sunday that Hunter Strickland could get a long look in the ninth-inning role.