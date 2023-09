Diaz picked up the save Friday against the Mets. He struck out two over 1.2 perfect innings.

Diaz was called upon to face Pete Alonso with the tying runs on base and one out in the eighth inning but induced a couple of flyouts to Alonso and Jeff McNeil to preserve the lead. He continued with a perfect ninth to secure his 37th save on the season. He's now tied with Camilo Doval of the Giants for the National League lead in saves.