Diaz earned the save in Friday's 6-5 win over the Dodgers, pitching 1.1 innings without putting a runner on base. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

Diaz was on the mound when James Outman logged a stolen base with two outs in the eighth inning, but that was the only blemish in an otherwise clean performance. This was Diaz's ninth save in July and his 31st of the season. The right-hander continues to pitch well in the closer role, posting a 2.14 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 67:20 K:BB through 46.1 innings this season.