Diaz allowed a hit and a hit-by-pitch but recorded the final out to earn the save Tuesday against the Brewers.

The Reds closer was called upon with two outs in the ninth inning after Daniel Duarte was unable to maintain a 4-0 lead. Diaz struggled to record the final out, as he gave up an infield single and plunked Willy Adames in the head before inducing a flyout to end the game. The right-hander secured his 30th save of the season in the end, but he's now allowed two runs on five hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch while recording just four outs in his past three outings. Diaz has made seven appearances in the last 10 days, which could prompt manager David Bell to look elsewhere should a save opportunity arise Wednesday.