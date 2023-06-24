Diaz picked up the save Friday against Atlanta. He allowed one walk without a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Reds erased an early five-run deficit and Diaz was there at the end to secure the club's 12th consecutive win. With that, Diaz is still perfect in save chances this season at 21-for-21. He's stepped out of his brother's shadow and become one of the game's elite closers over the first half of 2023. The stability he's provided to the Cincinnati bullpen should earn him his first career All-Star selection.