Diaz earned a save against the Giants on Wednesday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning.

Diaz had no trouble protecting a one-run ninth-inning lead for Cincinnati, retiring all three batters he faced on 11 total pitches. The dynamic closer fanned two of those hitters, marking the 20th time over 44 outings on the campaign that he's struck out multiple batters. Diaz has blossomed into one of the game's elite closers in his second big-league season, posting a 1.90 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 65:19 K:BB over 41.2 frames while ranking second in the league with 27 saves.