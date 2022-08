Diaz allowed one hit and struck out four batters over 1.2 innings while earning a save over the Cubs on Sunday.

Diaz took the mound with the bases jammed in the eighth inning and promptly struck out the next two batters to escape the jam. He then worked out of another one-out threat in the ninth to pick up his fifth save of the year. The right-handed rookie lowered his season ERA to 1.83 with a 60:22 K:BB through 44.1 innings. Diaz has given up just one run over his last 16 appearances.