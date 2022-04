Cerda, who opened the year at High-A Dayton, has four strikeouts and four walks in 10 plate appearances through three games.

He was also hit by a pitch Sunday. He was originally optioned to Double-A but was then reassigned to High-A, which is a bit surprising, considering he is already on the 40-man roster and logged a 136 wRC+ in 21 games there a season ago. If he can keep the strikeouts in check, he should get the bump to Double-A before the halfway point of the season.