Cerda agreed to a minor-league contract with the Reds on Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Cerda and Daniel Duarte were non-tendered by the Reds, but both were brought right back the same day. Chances are, Cerda will open the year as organizational outfield depth in the minor leagues. He slashed .208/.360/.444 with 24 homers and seven steals in 124 games between High-A and Double-A last season.